Check Capital Management Cut Suncor (SU) Holding By $1.64 Million; MENTOR CAPITAL (MNTR) Sellers Decreased By 98.77% Their Shorts

Check Capital Management Inc decreased Suncor (SU) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Check Capital Management Inc analyzed 51,229 shares as Suncor (SU)'s stock declined 11.77%. The Check Capital Management Inc holds 1.63 million shares with $52.88 million value, down from 1.68 million last quarter. Suncor now has $43.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.85M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

MENTOR CAPITAL INC (OTCMKTS:MNTR) had a decrease of 98.77% in short interest. MNTR’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 98.77% from 40,700 shares previously. It closed at $0.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The company has market cap of $6.28 million. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) stake by 74,900 shares to 3.69 million valued at $740.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 172,743 shares and now owns 669,245 shares. Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.