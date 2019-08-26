Check Capital Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Capstone Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

Check Capital Management Inc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Check Capital Management Inc sold 77,769 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Check Capital Management Inc holds 725,008 shares with $41.35 million value, down from 802,777 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $90.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 625,574 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 68.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,340 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 1,960 shares with $588,000 value, down from 6,300 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $379.56. About 46,166 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.48% above currents $379.56 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.05 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 15.48% above currents $74.21 stock price. QUALCOMM had 29 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”.

