Check Capital Management Cut Autonation (AN) Position By $1.32 Million; CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Has 0.61 Sentiment

Check Capital Management Inc decreased Autonation (AN) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Check Capital Management Inc sold 32,285 shares as Autonation (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Check Capital Management Inc holds 724,318 shares with $30.38M value, down from 756,603 last quarter. Autonation now has $4.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 439,905 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 57 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 93 sold and decreased their positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The funds in our database reported: 107.10 million shares, down from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding CBL & Associates Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 62 Increased: 43 New Position: 14.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $241.13 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.91% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for 892,941 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 5,293 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in the company for 7.35 million shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 2.26 million shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25M for 1.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity. 64,462 shares were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J, worth $3.13 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 5,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 5.01 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,061 shares. Denali Limited Liability Com owns 0.28% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 44,400 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 13,400 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sigma Planning accumulated 9,124 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co accumulated 0.01% or 13,770 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 5,713 shares. Prudential Inc owns 1.81M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 93,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 827,050 shares.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.65 million for 11.01 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.