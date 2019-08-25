Check Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $15.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 550,350 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

