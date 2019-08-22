Check Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Disney (Walt) (DIS); Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Holder Delphi Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $590,748

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 14,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 380,033 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 22,189 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 2.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap LP has invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 35,626 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd has 1.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,659 shares. Sather Fincl Gp Incorporated reported 276,171 shares stake. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 6,733 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion invested in 1,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 423,042 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 919,391 shares. Whittier Tru reported 277,487 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsr holds 0.06% or 2,294 shares. Bowen Hanes Co Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 336,106 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd reported 106,726 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Korea Inv holds 0.67% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru holds 49,949 shares. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney +1.3% as Credit Suisse sees less risk to estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Disney (DIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone (NYSE:AZO) by 2,424 shares to 904 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,250 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,616 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Farmers Bancshares holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 698 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,760 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.12% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 11,038 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company has 0.17% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ca holds 0.04% or 3,052 shares in its portfolio. Condor Management owns 11,207 shares. Macroview Invest Llc owns 100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,589 are owned by National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 350,827 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.