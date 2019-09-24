Check Capital Management Boosted Its Alliance Data Sys (ADS) Position by $19.19 Million; Merriman Wealth Management Holding in Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Boosted by $525,000

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys (ADS) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 137,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 394,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.25M, up from 257,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 708,404 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 1.50 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,577 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 21,011 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 83,752 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 37,025 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Synovus Financial Corporation owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruggie Gru invested in 39 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,433 shares. Whittier Trust Communications reported 2,650 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd invested in 0.02% or 22,947 shares. Cooke Bieler LP has invested 0.77% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Markston Lc reported 63 shares.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU) by 40,382 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $49.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Naspers Limited (NPSNY) by 16,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,595 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Signs New Agreement To Provide Private Label Credit Program For Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 634,941 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited holds 0.41% or 281,291 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 68,869 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 120,768 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Northern Corporation holds 1.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 9.43M shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 1,300 are held by Management. Platinum Inv Mngmt has 168,585 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fosun Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,620 shares. 44,428 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 23,825 shares to 83,273 shares, valued at $39.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,232 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Jumped 23% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sangamo Q1 revenues down 36% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Sangamo Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.