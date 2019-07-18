Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

This is a contrast between Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Check-Cap Ltd. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.9% -37.1%

Volatility & Risk

Check-Cap Ltd. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.19 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Check-Cap Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 346.43% and an $10 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.6% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares and 60% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares. Check-Cap Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 17.95%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. was less bullish than Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Soleno Therapeutics Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.