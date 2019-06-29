Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) EPS Estimated At $-0.46; Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by IBC on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. See Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $47

Analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to report $-0.46 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter’s $-0.7 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Check-Cap Ltd.’s analysts see 4.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 58,369 shares traded. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has declined 43.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEK News: 08/05/2018 Check-Cap Announces Closing of $20.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Addition; 08/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Closing $20.2 M Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Securities; 22/05/2018 – Check-Cap Announces Publication of CE Mark Multicenter Clinical Study Results on C-Scan® in Gut

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 34.57 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 440,823 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Yelp Inc (YELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “A new wave of old-fashioned pastimes is just the fix for digital addiction – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: March 16, 2019.

More notable recent Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Check-Cap Appoints Joshua (Shuki) Belkar as Vice President of Operations – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Check-Cap up 12% premarket ahead of C-Scan data presentation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check-Cap up 12% – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check-Cap appoints new finance executive – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check-Cap Initiates US Pilot Study of C-Scan® for Colorectal Cancer Screening – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.