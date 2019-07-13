Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Comparing side by side

Both Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.05
|0.00
|Guardant Health Inc.
|67
|68.05
|N/A
|-2.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Check-Cap Ltd. and Guardant Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0.00%
|-83.3%
|-70.3%
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Check-Cap Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc. has 10 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check-Cap Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Check-Cap Ltd. and Guardant Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Guardant Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Check-Cap Ltd. has a 350.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Competitively Guardant Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $87, with potential upside of 0.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Check-Cap Ltd. is looking more favorable than Guardant Health Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.6% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.95% are Check-Cap Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|-4.49%
|-7.14%
|17.59%
|-37.43%
|-43.07%
|8.84%
|Guardant Health Inc.
|19.63%
|4.63%
|79.87%
|103.28%
|0%
|106.04%
For the past year Check-Cap Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Guardant Health Inc.
Summary
Guardant Health Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
