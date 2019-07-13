Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Comparing side by side

Both Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 67 68.05 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Check-Cap Ltd. and Guardant Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Check-Cap Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.7. Competitively, Guardant Health Inc. has 10 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guardant Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check-Cap Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Check-Cap Ltd. and Guardant Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Check-Cap Ltd. has a 350.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Competitively Guardant Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $87, with potential upside of 0.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Check-Cap Ltd. is looking more favorable than Guardant Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.1% of Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.95% are Check-Cap Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Guardant Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84% Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Guardant Health Inc.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.