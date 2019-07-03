Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparing side by side

Both Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Check-Cap Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 378.47% and an $10 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.6% and 97.4%. Insiders owned 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bullish trend while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.