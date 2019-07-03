Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparing side by side

Both Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.05
|0.00
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|9
|0.28
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0.00%
|-83.3%
|-70.3%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
Liquidity
Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Check-Cap Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 378.47% and an $10 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Check-Cap Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.6% and 97.4%. Insiders owned 17.95% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Check-Cap Ltd.
|-4.49%
|-7.14%
|17.59%
|-37.43%
|-43.07%
|8.84%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|-7.76%
|2.99%
|-45.09%
|-62.63%
|-56.02%
|-43.23%
For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bullish trend while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.