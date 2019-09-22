Checchi Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) by $3.58 Million; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Raised Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 125.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 35,920 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 15,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 9.47 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (WFC) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, down from 229,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 364 shares to 3,199 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 45,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Limited Partnership stated it has 37,763 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3.61% stake. White Pine Limited accumulated 15,667 shares. Financial Advisory Ser invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Country Tru Bancshares owns 1.27M shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Co has 12,356 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group owns 16,123 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.03% or 232,609 shares. Nordea Inv Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 2.77 million shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 30,197 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 559,360 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.81 million shares. Capital Research reported 12.50M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 238,177 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

