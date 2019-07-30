Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) Has Lowered by $341,496; Allstate Lifted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 4.51M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 9,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 41,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 3.99M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 4,080 shares to 5,555 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.81M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

