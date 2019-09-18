Checchi Capital Advisers Stake in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Has Lowered by $108.85 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Valuation Rose, Asset Management Group Has Cut Position by $1.19 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 08/04/2018 – Commentary: The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 465,192 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Lc invested in 15,229 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 108,551 shares. 1.43 million are owned by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Bollard Gp stated it has 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Planning Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,539 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Armstrong Henry H Associates accumulated 18,852 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A has 7,400 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne reported 14,713 shares. Buckingham Mgmt reported 35,520 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 188,537 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Lc reported 40,920 shares. Lincoln holds 12,114 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tillar stated it has 993 shares. Sonata Cap Gru owns 2,994 shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru has 444 shares. Ims Cap owns 1,311 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Hendley & Incorporated owns 1,742 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 876 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 2.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 122,802 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 2,999 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 160,122 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt holds 43,755 shares or 5.19% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 580 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,844 shares. 10,680 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, a Virginia-based fund reported 642 shares. Horizon Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.