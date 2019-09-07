Checchi Capital Advisers Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Has Upped; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 620,188 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares to 439,831 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 2,767 shares to 8,670 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 87,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,543 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

