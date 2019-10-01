Checchi Capital Advisers Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Has Decreased by $108.85 Million as Share Value Declined; First Heartland Consultants Increased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,193 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 2,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 7,273 shares to 45,031 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWV) by 15,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,374 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F owns 3,221 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability holds 202 shares. Hamel Inc reported 293 shares stake. Moreover, Guardian Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Advisory Group holds 0.24% or 456 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Finance has 404 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bollard Gru Llc has invested 2.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Cap Lc holds 1,509 shares. North American Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc owns 90,638 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 313,564 shares. West Oak Cap Llc stated it has 1,455 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 52,734 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

