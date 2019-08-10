Checchi Capital Advisers Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Holder Equitec Specialists Raised Its Stake by $5.40 Million

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 3.02M shares traded or 132.23% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

