Checchi Capital Advisers Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN); Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holding Maintained by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 547,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.21 million market cap company. It closed at $19.49 lastly. It is up 5.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER; 16/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL’S KNOT COMMENTS IN AMSTERDAM; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RELATIVELY CLOSE TO A SUSTAINED ADJUSTMENT IN THE PATH OF INFLATION; 18/03/2018 – KNOT: MUCH MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL-SECTOR RESILIENCE; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TOO BIG TO FAIL; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KNOT Your Usual MLP – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Record Earnings And A 10% Yield On Qualified Dividends – Buy This Niche MLP On The Dip (No K-1) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 18, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “11.1% Yielding Portfolio With Good Coverage And Decent Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) CEO John Costain on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41,300 shares to 600,547 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 160,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Limited reported 137 shares stake. Puzo Michael J owns 850 shares. 98,477 are held by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 143,432 shares. Nevada-based Navellier & has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department reported 2,822 shares. Forbes J M Comm Llp has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 64,065 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% or 15,669 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 409 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 2.32% or 2.28 million shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Overbrook Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth Inc has 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).