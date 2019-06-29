Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered By $465,192 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Westpac Banking Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 81,624 shares with $9.63 million value, down from 85,600 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Westpac Banking Corp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 29.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 112,157 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 494,518 shares with $30.77 billion value, up from 382,361 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $161.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39 million shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 08/05/2018 – SOFI IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER CITIGROUP EXEC RICHARD GARSIDE; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Capital Ltd owns 5.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,848 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde stated it has 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Comml Bank & Tru Limited, Bahamas-based fund reported 17,070 shares. Washington Trust Communications stated it has 285,443 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,090 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares. 21,600 are held by Intact. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 2.35% or 163,217 shares. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 3.13% or 5.07 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 7,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.25 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Nadella Satya sold $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Ishares Inc stake by 30,573 shares to 78,329 valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 24,842 shares and now owns 236,858 shares. Spdr Series Trust (BWX) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 79,169 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Lc invested in 0.26% or 182,867 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt owns 1.77% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,055 shares. First Long Island invested 0.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability reported 71,750 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,600 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.08% or 493,262 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.05% or 750,112 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 3,993 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fiera Corp holds 0.16% or 669,696 shares in its portfolio. Welch Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company New York reported 2.84% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct reported 3.60 million shares or 4.31% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, January 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 15.