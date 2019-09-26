Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $180.81 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $593,334

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 57,929 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $24.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1743.82. About 1.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,095 shares to 88,719 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 110,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16.77% or 75,986 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc holds 7,600 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Invest Grp Limited Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Old Dominion Management reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has 12.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tremblant Group Inc accumulated 5.77% or 49,754 shares. Intact Investment Inc accumulated 1,300 shares. St Germain D J holds 453 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 1,728 shares. Greystone Managed Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,551 are held by Legacy Private Trust. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.46% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,955 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Spirit Of America invested 2.75% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru owns 380,748 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,897 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 14,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 393,178 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Llc accumulated 159,610 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 799,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested in 5 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 620,554 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. American Fincl Group Inc stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Lc invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0% or 5,112 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Llc has 10.91% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ohio-based Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (NYSE:PRU) by 13,891 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.