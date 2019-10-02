Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $5.20 Million; As Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Share Price Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped by $5.87 Million Its Stake

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 110,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 339,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09 million, up from 229,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52M shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Cleaning House as Probes Continue — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 279,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 115,413 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA 55.83M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). United Automobile Association stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Consulta Limited has 1.50M shares. 106,405 are owned by Eagle Advsr Ltd. Wasatch Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 136,268 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp holds 197,462 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management holds 0.98% or 45,722 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.07% or 26,726 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability owns 531,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2.26 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Com has 1.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co reported 14,119 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 45,674 shares stake. 32,048 are owned by Grimes & Inc.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC) by 76,200 shares to 153,200 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 11,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,582 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 101,805 shares to 885,369 shares, valued at $121.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 49,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,633 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Why LNG Transport Firms’ Stock Prices Sank in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 9% Yield, 5 Straight Hikes, Record Earnings Again, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2018. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Ltd. And GasLog Partners LP Appoint Paolo Enoizi As Chief Operating Officer Designate – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.