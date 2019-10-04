Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $482,688; Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Its Position by $609,408 as Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 226,769 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.90M, down from 230,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $188.55. About 495,333 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 17,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 4.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation; 22/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal:; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACEBOOK SAYS FTC TOLD CO IT WILL SEND A LETTER REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE (CLARIFIES THAT FTC HAS NOT SENT A LETTER YET); 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mission Federal Credit Union Extends Contract for Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Origination Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Launches Experience Activation Network to Power Growth for World’s Leading Brands – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 28th Highest Ranked Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

