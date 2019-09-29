Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Shorts Raised By 10.34%

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc acquired 2,514 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 20,095 shares with $3.88M value, up from 17,581 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TO ALSO NO LONGER ALLOW APPS TO ASK FOR ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION LIKE RELIGIOUS OR POLITICAL VIEWS, NEWS READING, AMONG OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s Facebook account suspended; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. CLBS’s SI was 41,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 37,700 shares previously. With 42,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s short sellers to cover CLBS’s short positions. The SI to Caladrius Biosciences Inc’s float is 0.48%. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 3,388 shares traded. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 44.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 13/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Doses First Patient with CLBS12 in Phase 2 Critical Limb lschemia Trial in Japan; 22/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the 15th International Symposium on Cardiovascular Regeneration and Repair; 10/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Receives SAKIGAKE Expedited Review Designation in Japan for CLBS12 for Treating Critical Limb Ischemia; 08/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 15; 10/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 1Q Loss $4.98M; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BUYS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ACQUIRED FROM SHIRE PLC AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DATA FROM A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – UNDER DEAL TERMS , ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DATA SET, REGULATORY FILINGS FOR CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Company has 40,353 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.87% or 1.58M shares. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lyon Street Limited Liability Com holds 8,500 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 4,004 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has 3,080 shares. Gladius LP owns 9,967 shares. Farmers Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,026 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 300 shares. Consolidated Inv Gp Limited Com holds 8,100 shares. Fincl Advisory holds 1,701 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.46M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Stralem Incorporated owns 33,935 shares. Hemenway holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,087 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 4,089 shares to 1,466 valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 45,802 shares and now owns 16,933 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05 million were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

