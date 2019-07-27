Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $9.16 Million; Stock Value Rose; Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 31,435 shares. Parsons Management Ri owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,325 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 4.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ing Groep Nv owns 5,302 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. 2,567 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 86,181 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,680 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo accumulated 15,397 shares. Mairs & Pwr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,360 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 2,314 shares. Guggenheim Capital invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). M&T Bank owns 187,405 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,848 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 969 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 5,811 shares to 18,205 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).