Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; EXCELSIOR MINING ORDINARY SHARES C (EXMGF) Shorts Raised By 0.21%

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc acquired 3,257 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 10,995 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 7,738 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.08% above currents $172.41 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 5,467 shares to 91,032 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 70,031 shares and now owns 3,669 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

