Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted By $46.28 Million Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Intelsat Sa (I) Stake

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) stake by 35.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc acquired 26,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 99,700 shares with $177.54M value, up from 73,700 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Put) now has $956.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat Sa (I) stake by 17.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as Intelsat Sa (I)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 647,337 shares with $10.14M value, down from 783,706 last quarter. Intelsat Sa now has $3.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1960 target in Friday, February 1 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.29% or 407 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co reported 3 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, America First Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.53% or 351 shares. Churchill Management has 9,633 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Shaker Invests Ltd Com Oh has invested 1.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&R Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2,739 shares. 230 were reported by Verity Asset. Athena Capital Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 422 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Money Limited Liability Company has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Samlyn Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Glob Investors has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Ishares Tr (MBB) stake by 87,049 shares to 102,543 valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 36,662 shares and now owns 31,873 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $24 target.