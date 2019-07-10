Checchi Capital Advisers Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $370,740 as Market Valuation Rose; Utah Med Prods (UTMD) Holder Ancora Advisors Cut Position

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 12,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 62,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 75,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 21,938 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,749 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 238,248 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 2,289 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc accumulated 0% or 6,936 shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 296 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal reported 0.26% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 16,484 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 3,863 shares. Blackrock Inc has 177,595 shares. 3,546 were reported by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc. 488,255 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 805 shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 316,154 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 62,629 shares to 218,911 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Total Int (IXUS) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,804 shares to 196 shares, valued at $55,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advsrs Lc invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott & Selber accumulated 16,728 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca has 2,994 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 25,684 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 14,450 shares. Murphy Management Inc holds 82,124 shares. Conning owns 44,719 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,267 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Orca Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields And Company Llc has 23,055 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 904,486 shares. Barton Mngmt owns 6,179 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability accumulated 338,910 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 1,866 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital invested in 0.52% or 13,232 shares.