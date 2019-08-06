Checchi Capital Advisers Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Chevron New (CVX) Holder Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Holding

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $157.83. About 8.74M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 1.30 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,897 shares to 26,406 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,669 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,167 shares to 34,884 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 148,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

