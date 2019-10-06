Checchi Capital Advisers Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $180.81 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.54 Million as Valuation Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 33,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 236,864 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15M, down from 270,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 34,413 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California holds 7.27% or 33,600 shares. Sather Financial Gp accumulated 14,378 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 56,227 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,633 shares. 2.30M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5,029 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature Estate Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 5,682 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 1.24% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 28,009 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Horizon Inv Limited Liability Com holds 2,984 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). B T Management Dba Alpha Management, Texas-based fund reported 48,888 shares. 1.98 million are owned by Regions.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 801,026 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $31.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 7,098 shares to 92,443 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Assocs stated it has 325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scholtz & Ltd Llc has invested 5.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Invest Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com holds 1,267 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baillie Gifford And Co has invested 8.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Georgia-based Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Company has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 246 shares. American Century Inc holds 2.95% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Ltd reported 94,475 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Lc has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).