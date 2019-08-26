Checchi Capital Advisers Has Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) by $46.28 Million as Stock Declined; Overbrook Management Has Raised Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Price Rose

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54M, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hudock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 750 shares. Discovery Mgmt Lc Ct reported 612,900 shares. 36,382 are held by Ellington Grp Ltd. Taconic Advisors Lp accumulated 41,042 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.22% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 0.01% stake. 5,750 were reported by C M Bidwell Assocs Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 330,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reaves W H Comm Inc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 16,900 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 10,621 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 5.93 million shares. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 0% or 136 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,875 shares to 45,525 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,917 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 136,736 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Group reported 515 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 501 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 1,150 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability holds 1.21% or 1,063 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd invested in 6.74% or 18,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4,665 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.49% or 2,375 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd Company invested in 1,395 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2.09% or 11,584 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,847 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Company reported 1.79% stake. Meridian invested in 1.62% or 1,835 shares.

