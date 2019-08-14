Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position as Market Value Rose; Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stake Has Boosted by Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 262,967 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 65,410 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 122,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 577 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 111 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 883 shares. Rockland reported 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 1.27M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6.41M shares. Symphony Asset Lc, a California-based fund reported 20,422 shares. 5,862 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 767,458 shares in its portfolio. 14,550 were reported by Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 19,714 shares. The Missouri-based Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Communications names Facebook ex Banks to lead media arm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, PriceSmart, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Communications, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 37,563 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 2.45M shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 16,911 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.29% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Boston holds 0.09% or 2.49 million shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.3% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 643,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation has 57,155 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 12,899 shares. Company Savings Bank holds 12,316 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Price T Rowe Md owns 483,590 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 147,579 shares. Parkside Bancorp And reported 124 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,994 shares to 62,735 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 24,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND).