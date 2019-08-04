Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $566,283; Stock Value Rose; As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Decreased Position by $391,848

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 29,938 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 46,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.13% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 406,354 shares traded or 80.97% up from the average. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.30 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). South State has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.17% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Advisory Research Incorporated holds 1.33 million shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 369,108 shares. Regions Financial has 400,876 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 17,237 shares. 150 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Blair William And Co Il invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 156,222 were reported by D E Shaw And Co. Marathon Capital Management invested in 0.19% or 5,999 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp has 37,605 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 55,400 shares to 133,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,262 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.12% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). 15,047 are held by Alps Advsr. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust Co holds 8,394 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 24,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvey Prns Llc has invested 0.86% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Seizert Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 1.16M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 439,010 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares to 55,455 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

