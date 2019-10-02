Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Oneok New (OKE) Position by $524,552; Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 196.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 3,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.58M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 14,145 shares to 55,743 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 18,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,095 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 178,499 were reported by Burns J W Inc Ny. Hall Kathryn A accumulated 5,861 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 29,896 shares. Nexus Mngmt invested 5.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 107,017 shares. Security Natl Tru has 86,224 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital holds 21,753 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal reported 4.62% stake. Advantage reported 575 shares. Loews reported 113,100 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 5.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Serv stated it has 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford & Assocs holds 7,300 shares. Sit Investment Associate invested in 547,735 shares.

