Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding by $380,000 as Shares Rose; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Cut by $457,506 Its Stake

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 78,364 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.94M, down from 81,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 183,376 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 5.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Research invested in 3,700 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 988 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,304 shares. 581,293 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Fiera Capital owns 413,820 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 28,187 shares. The Illinois-based First Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 1,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Group Inc has 4,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Limited Company invested 3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1.18M shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bell Bancshares has invested 0.2% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 247,460 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $57.35 million for 107.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 43,120 shares to 620,511 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 24,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,314 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 30,573 shares to 78,329 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 693,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.