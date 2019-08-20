Checchi Capital Advisers Has Increased Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $592,774; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.78 Million as Stock Declined

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 2,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,403 shares to 55,917 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,669 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock holds 1.21% or 3,504 shares in its portfolio. Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mngmt has 35,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 3.06% or 386,695 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,453 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 1,057 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 409 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.93% stake. Drexel Morgan & owns 990 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Alley Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 4,668 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com owns 5,352 shares. Barton Invest has invested 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,504 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Lc. Thomas White has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

