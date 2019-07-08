Checchi Capital Advisers Has Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $124.66 Million; Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500 as Valuation Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 1.84 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 77,548 shares stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 78,187 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4,883 shares. Lpl Ltd owns 66,194 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co invested in 124,285 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers, California-based fund reported 48,388 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% or 108,600 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% or 25,764 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 334,972 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp reported 97,152 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hartford Mgmt accumulated 42,210 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 259,990 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 19,779 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,400 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.44 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 31,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).