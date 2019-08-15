Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $301,288 as Market Value Rose; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Market Valuation Declined While Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed by $589,990 Its Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 58,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 31,390 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 90,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 813,465 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,406 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 29,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 5.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 55,400 shares to 133,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (BWX) by 101,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Geode Capital Limited accumulated 35.40M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 52,164 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 155,528 shares. 11,952 were accumulated by Oakworth. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 7,150 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1.09% or 70,243 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank & reported 19,900 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 5,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy accumulated 3,832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Grp Limited Liability has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orleans Cap Mngmt La invested in 30,189 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 356,383 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru reported 1.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Albion Fincl Group Ut has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Hits $100 A Share – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Procter & Gamble Will Return 11% To Shareholders In 12-Months – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors, Is It Time To Rethink Procter & Gamble? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Rally of Procter & Gamble Stock Could End Soon – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. â€“ MWA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Water Products to Build State-of-the-Art Foundry in Decatur, IL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 22,772 shares to 45,581 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Rbf Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hightower Llc has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.00M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 108,578 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 20,700 shares. 279,929 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. Voya Investment Lc reported 61,177 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 81,088 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Teton Advsr stated it has 135,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 9.10M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.27 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 6.34M shares.