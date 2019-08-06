Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Storage Technology Has 1.18 Sentiment

Storage Technology Corp (STK) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced their stock positions in Storage Technology Corp. The funds in our database now own: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Storage Technology Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,897 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 26,406 shares with $2.75M value, down from 29,303 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $286.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 4.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $329.25 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 51,667 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund for 36,036 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 15,614 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 104,985 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,433 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Communications reported 16,655 shares stake. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiemann Inv Advsrs, California-based fund reported 4,357 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 782,433 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Boston & Mgmt Inc invested 1.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,474 shares. Cap Counsel Incorporated has 40,449 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Long Road Counsel Llc reported 7,319 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. S&T Retail Bank Pa reported 4,166 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh has 1.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,513 shares. Lynch In reported 103,706 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 136,827 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest Limited Liability invested in 3.72% or 127,450 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.42% or 15,917 shares in its portfolio.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 487,000 shares to 518,000 valued at $146.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 24,801 shares and now owns 102,901 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target.