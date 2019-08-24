Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $124.66 Million as Market Value Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Sns Financial Group Has Cut Its Position

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 67,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,913 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 73,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 4,080 shares to 5,555 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 24,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,121 shares to 2,934 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.