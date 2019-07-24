Checchi Capital Advisers Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Price Rose, Holder Regis Management Co Has Cut Position by $1.11 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.02. About 10.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 212,845 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Lp has invested 0.68% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.35% or 2.33M shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.02% or 24,505 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 43,510 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 11 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0.09% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 4,210 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 2,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 4,340 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 3,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts holds 30,643 shares. Sit Inv invested 0.1% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.80 million for 93.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 405,455 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 120,136 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 799,519 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has 35,830 shares. Ckw stated it has 1,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Capital Llc reported 47,403 shares stake. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 90,387 shares. Oakmont Corp reported 496,423 shares. Main Street Research Lc, California-based fund reported 10,192 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 22,521 shares stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,490 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,386 were accumulated by Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 55,400 shares to 133,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.