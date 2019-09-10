Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Oneok New (OKE) Position by $566,283; Kroger (KR) Share Value Declined While Monarch Capital Management Upped Position by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 9.47 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and lnstacart Expand Partnership; 15/03/2018 – KROGER CO – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 2.22 million shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,623 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 152,778 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cleararc Capital owns 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 19,337 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 6,106 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 10,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8,000 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 41,310 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 24,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 161,535 shares. Conning Inc owns 15,440 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.11% or 89,429 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 42,911 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,665 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 11,432 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 4,027 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Intersect Llc accumulated 3,120 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings, a Maryland-based fund reported 349,245 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Llc holds 6.26% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 14.50M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication reported 3,000 shares stake. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 254,070 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 8,587 shares. 6,961 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory Llc. United Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 11,413 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp holds 108,087 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 131,124 shares.