Checchi Capital Advisers Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $124.66 Million; Stock Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lifted by $1.39 Million Its Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $271.63. About 984,849 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $42.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.01. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Llp accumulated 0.05% or 270 shares. Nadler Inc reported 1,647 shares. First Manhattan invested in 8,597 shares. Hillview Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 113 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Co holds 13,175 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp owns 2.63M shares. Vontobel Asset has 243,888 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,434 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,639 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc owns 75,568 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested in 1.25 million shares. Jnba stated it has 1,098 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp owns 111 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 4.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,536 shares.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 31,689 shares to 56,579 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 560 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 0.36% or 6,680 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com holds 8,425 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Franklin Res Inc reported 583,161 shares. Exchange Mgmt reported 7,959 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc reported 1,255 shares. 1,196 were accumulated by Armstrong Henry H. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1,676 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 94,336 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0.08% or 3,542 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com holds 7,865 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 0.8% or 101,377 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 10,235 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 1,176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares to 15,797 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,886 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimate, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: ABBV, WTRE – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Passenger Revenues Buoy Airline Industry’s Near-Term Outlook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Concho (CXO) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Fuel Prices, High Cost – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.