Checchi Capital Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,648 shares to 15,254 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,032 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

