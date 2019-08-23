Checchi Capital Advisers Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) by $46.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Cannell Capital Has Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares to 3,927 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,525 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spectre Of Amazon And Peak Season Looms Over Stalled Talks Between Atlas, ATSG And Teamsters – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,803 shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

