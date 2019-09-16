Checchi Capital Advisers Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $319,531 as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Financial Advisory Service Has Lowered Its Holding by $471,618

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 1,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,010 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 17,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 14,189 shares to 495,604 shares, valued at $45.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 7,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

