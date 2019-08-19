Checchi Capital Advisers Boosted Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stake by $46.28 Million; Stock Declined; Holder D-E Shaw & Company Upped United Rentals (Put) (URI) Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 186,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.32M, up from 127,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 635,966 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $30.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.74. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 40,100 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,624 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of The West holds 11,013 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office holds 5.87% or 113,715 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,452 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 113 shares stake. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 2,374 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Monetta has invested 7.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,814 were reported by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. B Riley Wealth reported 6,436 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Bamco New York has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes And stated it has 1,613 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorporation owns 75,318 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Communications holds 5,400 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 45,141 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 1,708 shares. Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 3.05% or 4,660 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” published on August 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Lc holds 2,218 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 11,518 shares. Eagle Asset has 412,060 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 27,287 are held by Matarin Capital Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Lc has invested 0.17% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 6,354 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,180 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 57,740 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 252 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 7,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Restructuring Capital Limited Partnership reported 8.94% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Trust Of Vermont owns 24 shares.