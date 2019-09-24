Chd (CHD) Shares Rose While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Its Holding; Confluence Investment Management Cut Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 36,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 326,475 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 362,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 160,945 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Chd (CHD) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 12,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 223,878 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36 million, down from 236,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Chd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 1.15 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $632.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pep (NYSE:PEP) by 3,346 shares to 80,193 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Amt (NYSE:AMT).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of stock. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty also bought $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. 7,000 shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW, worth $499,268.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru stated it has 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 40,477 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 309,154 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 282,899 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.96% or 501,244 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Limited has invested 1.55% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.2% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Private Trust Na has 10,507 shares. 6,575 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. M&T Bank Corp has 117,451 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 55,686 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 13,986 shares. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. 4,500 are owned by Tompkins Corp.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

