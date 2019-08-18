Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Morgan Stanley Lifted Greif (GEF) Stake By $751,120

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $17.03 translates into 0.65% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 325,439 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents

Morgan Stanley increased Greif Inc (GEF) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 18,320 shares as Greif Inc (GEF)’s stock declined 9.99%. The Morgan Stanley holds 157,698 shares with $6.51 million value, up from 139,378 last quarter. Greif Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 5.17% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 158,466 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $670,269 activity. On Friday, July 5 the insider Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876. $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares were bought by WATSON PETER G. The insider Emkes Mark A bought $38,968. 500 shares were bought by Bergwall Timothy, worth $16,775 on Wednesday, July 10.

Morgan Stanley decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 6,286 shares to 1.78M valued at $253.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ready Cap Corp stake by 77,215 shares and now owns 18,140 shares. Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 60,820 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 41,855 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 205,343 shares. Mondrian Investment Ptnrs accumulated 115,537 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 153,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp holds 32,000 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 55,489 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 11,831 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 11,653 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Greif (NYSE:GEF) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Has A ROE Of 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greif Inc has $73 highest and $31 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 48.09% above currents $31.96 stock price. Greif Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Due To Growing Recession Risks, I Am Reducing My Position By 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $799.05 million. The firm owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 31.54 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,520 shares. 1.19 million are held by Northern Corp. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 56,102 shares. Quadrant Ltd Liability Com reported 0.37% stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 89,006 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 257,238 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has 12,904 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American International holds 0% or 34,750 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 21,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,128 shares. 116,941 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. 92,823 are held by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 736 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 238,771 shares.