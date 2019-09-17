Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019; Security Equity Account Thirteen Has 0.86 Sentiment

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $18.12 translates into 0.61% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $18.12 lastly. It is down 15.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c

Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.19, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold stakes in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.42 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $43.10 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 108,501 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 622,658 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.14% invested in the company for 272,957 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 19,750 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 8,974 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41,000 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $41,000 was made by PERLMUTTER ROBERT D on Monday, August 26.

