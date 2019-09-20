Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019; Last Week Retrophin, Inc. (RTRX) Coverage

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $18.08 translates into 0.61% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $18.08 lastly. It is down 15.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING TRUST – SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M

Among 4 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 120.11% above currents $12.38 stock price. Retrophin had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) rating on Friday, August 23. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. See Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. The company has market cap of $531.77 million. The Company’s marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc , a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 304,518 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Retrophin, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 348,897 shares. Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Broadfin Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.05 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 57,800 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,309 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 891,667 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 266,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 454,192 shares. 44,951 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Nj owns 11,502 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 2.19M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 119 shares or 0% of the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $848.31 million. The firm owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 33.48 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 964,367 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 56,102 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 68,226 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 517,897 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 85,051 were accumulated by First Tru Ltd Partnership. 122,846 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. Barclays Plc accumulated 110,762 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Clean Yield Grp reported 15,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communication invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 117,358 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 17,400 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 708,107 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41,000 activity. $41,000 worth of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was bought by PERLMUTTER ROBERT D.