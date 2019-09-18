Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019; Columbia Asset Management Raised C V S Del (CVS) Position By $315,198

Columbia Asset Management increased C V S Corp Del (CVS) stake by 29.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 5,837 shares as C V S Corp Del (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 25,923 shares with $1.41M value, up from 20,086 last quarter. C V S Corp Del now has $82.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:CLDT) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price of $18.13 translates into 0.61% yield. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 122,161 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 15.78% above currents $63.48 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41,000 activity. The insider PERLMUTTER ROBERT D bought 2,500 shares worth $41,000.